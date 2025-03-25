The world’s biggest asset manager Blackrock Inc. is partnering with Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD to set up an investment platform that will give the bank’s wealth clients access to private markets.

The platform will offer Emirates NBD’s wealth clients access to private credit and alternative assets, a market that is expected to reach $30 trillion by the end of the decade, a statement on Tuesday said.

Emirates NBD Asset Management and BlackRock will launch an initial range of evergreen offerings targeting income and growth strategies on an exclusive basis for the UAE wealth market.

The private markets offerings will be based on BlackRock’s Alternative Investments platform, which now has more than $450 billion assets under management.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com