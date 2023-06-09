ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), has renewed its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF for the third consecutive year to support the organisation’s missions to build a future where people and nature thrive.

The signing ceremony took place at ADNIC’s headquarters. Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC and Mansour Alketbi, Director of Strategic Partnerships of Emirates Nature-WWF were present to sign the partnership continuation.

A prominent and active partner in environmental conservation, Emirates Nature-WWF has a 22-year legacy of delivering transformative impact. The non-profit works in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organisations.

The partnership reaffirms ADNIC’s commitment to the UAE government’s vision of sustainable development and transition to the green economy ahead of COP28. ADNIC is working on enhancing its role in sustainable initiatives and developing insurance solutions that address emerging sustainability challenges to contribute to a greener future.

CEO of ADNIC said, "As a leading insurer, we firmly believe that we have a responsibility to protect not only our clients, but also the planet we inhabit. Our partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF reflects our commitment to fostering a sustainable future for the next generations and supporting the UAE's journey towards achieving net-zero emissions. We look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Emirates Nature-WWF commented, “Partnerships are essential to build critical momentum for climate and nature. We commend the commitment ADNIC has demonstrated towards building a strong legacy of environmental conservation in the UAE.”

“As part of our partnership, ADNIC is supporting our unique World Environment Day activation, the ‘Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition’ escape room which aims to engage, inspire and empower youth and members of the community to take action for nature.”

The immersive escape room will enable thousands of participants to experience the science behind climate adaptation and Nature-based Solutions. Members of the public can participate in the escape room and World Environment Day Celebrations at Al Mamoura Park in Abu Dhabi from 10am to 6pm on 1st June.

Last year, ADNIC supported more than twenty initiatives and projects as part of its sustainability and social impact work.