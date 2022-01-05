Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest smelter ex-China, has set an all-time record-breaking production of 1,561,222 metric tonnes in 2021 a fitting tribute on its golden jubilee of operations.

In addition, Alba achieved an outstanding safety milestone by closing 2021 with more than 20 million safe-working hours without LTI – a first in the company’s 50 years of commercial operations.

Commenting on these achievements, CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "Despite all odds, we closed 2021 with an exceptional performance by hitting new highs in our production - 1,561,222 metric tonnes and besting 2020 production record of 1,548, 500 metric tonnes."

"What makes this milestone even more important for us is that we have nailed it without any single Lost Time Injury (LTI)," he stated.

Safety of its employees and contractors’ workforce remains Alba’s top priority. Over the years, the company has maintained an excellent track record in Safety and Health for which it has won prestigious international awards such as the RoSPA Award 2021 (8 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council in 2020.

Alba stayed strong on its journey of Safety Excellence by topping more 20 million safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) with zero LTIs by end of 2021.

He was speaking at a brief ceremony held today (January 5) to commemorate the milestone which was attended by Alba’s Executive Management and employees.

Al Baqali commended the employees and contractors for their dedication and commitment in

raising the bar and taking Alba to new heights.

Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today, is the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China with a production of more than 1.561 million metric tonne per annum (2021).

It is also one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance.

Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP) are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the US.-TradeArabia News Service

