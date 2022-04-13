The Carbamide Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), a resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, exported carbamide fertilizers to India for the first time, reported the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

According to AZERTAC, the export of products by the plant exceeded 5,000 tonnes at the first stage.

SOCAR Carbamide Plant, commissioned in 2019, plays an important role in eliminating Azerbaijan's dependence on nitrogen fertilizer imports and meeting the needs of local farmers.

Products manufactured at the plant under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand are exported to Brazil, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova, Romania, Italy, Bulgaria, etc.



