Wizz Air will cease its base operations in Vienna by March 2026, the Hungarian low-cost airline said on Wednesday, following a strategic review.

"The airport cost base in Vienna, as well as taxes and ground handling services, has risen significantly since our launch, making continued operations unsustainable," Managing Director Mauro Peneda said in a statement.

The airline will withdraw two aircraft and two routes — Bilbao and London Gatwick — on October 26, 2025, followed by the remaining three aircraft and routes in March 2026.

In July, the budget carrier said it would shut its loss-making Abu Dhabi base, launched six years ago, as it shifts its

focus

to Eastern Europe, which, along with Central Europe, generates about two-thirds of its business.

The company also said in July it would return to full capacity in Israel by September.

