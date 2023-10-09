Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, and the second-largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, is celebrating the inauguration of its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Erbil, a city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The new route provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Iraq and across the region, with fares starting as low as AED 269 ($73).

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Erbil operate on a convenient schedule, flying on Monday and Friday, with the national airline flying to more than 40 destinations from Abu Dhabi.

Erbil is a modern metropolis with a rich history, warm hospitality, and stunning landscapes. With a vibrant culture and incredible historical sites, including the ancient Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, travellers of all ages can immerse themselves in multiple historical civilizations.

Some of the must-see historical and natural attractions include the Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Jalil Khayat Mosque and Kurdish textile museum with memorable and enriching travel experiences awaiting.

Abu Dhabi is a world-renowned family friendly destination with incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality offerings. The UAE capital, blessed with stunning beach resorts, excellent cultural offerings and exciting attractions offers visitors a warm welcome and breath taking natural and built beauty. The city offers an enriching historical experience and a bustling culture to explore with a plethora of both relaxation and adventure options to suit all ages.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our first flight to Erbil, a city of spectacular historical beauty, as we reaffirm our commitment to growing our ever-expanding network throughout the region. With the recent arrival of the 11th aircraft to our fleet, we are further bolstering our ambitious expansion plans and are ready to unlock further low-fares and exciting travel options to must-see destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.” – TradeArabia News Service

