UAE - Etihad Airways has temporarily rescheduled some of its flights to London due to Heathrow Airport capping the number of departing passengers to limit travel disruption.

The Abu Dhabi-based national airline said the new departure schedule would be applicable from Wednesday, and the airline is reaching out to passengers to inform them about the new schedules.

“Etihad has had to make a schedule adjustment to temporarily re-time flights EY25/EY26 between Abu Dhabi and London to an earlier departure from 27 July to 11 September. Our teams are proactively reaching out to notify passengers ticketed on these flights of the new departure times,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

On July 12, Heathrow Airport capped the number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day and asked airlines to stop selling new tickets to limit the impact on passengers.

Last week, Dubai-based Emirates airline announced that it will increase the frequency of its services to/from London Gatwick airport with the addition of a third daily flight from July 27 until August 3, 2022, due to capacity constraints at Heathrow.

Emirates said passengers impacted by capacity adjustments at London Heathrow will be contacted directly by the airline or their travel agent.

Etihad Airways spokesperson said the airline is continuing to work with the airport and the relevant authorities to relieve pressure at the airport while minimising the impact on its passengers.

