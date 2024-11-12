The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed that its Air Accident Investigation Sector has received a report regarding a training aircraft accident that occurred in Fujairah airspace. The aircraft lost radar contact approximately 20 minutes after takeoff.

The aircraft was carrying an instructor pilot and a foreign trainee pilot. The body of the instructor pilot has been recovered along the coast of Fujairah, while search and rescue teams continue efforts to locate the trainee pilot and the wreckage of the aircraft.

The GCAA extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased pilot and assures the public that it is working closely with the relevant authorities to support the ongoing search and rescue operations.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.