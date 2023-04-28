Emirates Airline will expand its China network in the coming months after the world’s most populated country opened for international travel for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic.

China, one of the world’s largest travel and tourism destinations, opened for foreign tourists on March 15 after three years of a travel ban due to the pandemic.

While speaking ahead of the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market 2023, Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates, said Dubai’s flagship carrier has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, flies to over 140 destinations and deploys almost 1.3 million seats per week.

He added that the airline is ramping up capacity when it comes to Airbus A380s.

“We are putting capacity back to China as recovery is happening in that market. Today we are operating over 3,080 departures a week and that is equal to 440 daily flights from Dubai airport,” he said, adding that the airline will deploy the world’s largest passenger plane to Beijing from May 1; Bali from June 1; Shanghai from June 4; Birmingham from July 1 and Taipei in August.

Earlier this week, Emirates announced a new daily service to Montréal, starting July 5, deploying Boeing 777-300R.

Emirates has allocated a $2 billion budget to upgrade onboard product offerings mainly starting with the A380 that will continue to upgrade Boeing 777 once it completes the A380 programme.

“We have already retrofitted 12 A380 aircraft for premium economy and deployed them to five destinations. By the end of summer, we’ll have another 17 A380 aircraft fitted with premium economy products,” added Kazim.

During the Arabian Travel Market, which will run from May 1 to 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates will also announce new codeshare partnership deals.

