Pegasus Airlines, a leading low-cost airline in Türkiye, has signed a new order agreement with Boeing for 200 aircraft to further strengthen its fleet with next-generation aircraft in line with its growth targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pegasus has placed a firm order for the first 100 Boeing 737-10 aircraft for delivery from 2028, with 100 additional purchasing options, which can be converted into firm orders in the future.

The total value of the contract for 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft is approximately $36 billion, based on Boeing's publicly announced current list prices.

A major Turkish carrier with the youngest fleet, Pegasus said the largest order in its history comes following extensive evaluations regarding aircraft requirements for 2028 and the following decade.

This massive order not only supports the company's growth objectives, but also serves as an important step towards achieving its 2050 sustainability goals.

This aircraft order signed with Boeing is a testament to the strong and significant collaboration already existing between the parties in the aviation sector. This agreement represents an important step towards establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing ones, both domestically and internationally, said the Turkish carrier in a statement.

On the big order, CEO Güliz Öztürk said: "As a leading stakeholder in our country’s tourism sector, which creates net cash inflows and the highest added value for our country, and has shown record-breaking growth after the pandemic; we are working tirelessly to reach new record-highs and do our part for Türkiye to achieve the targeted 100 million visitors and $100 billion in revenue in tourism."

"We continue to invest in our fleet in line with our growth targets in Türkiye and globally, and to expand our network by launching new routes. Currently, with an average age of 4.5 years, we have the youngest fleet in Türkiye and rank among the airlines with the youngest fleets in the world," he stated.

"Within the scope of our agreement with Boeing, we have ordered a total of 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft. The first 100 aircraft, for which we have placed firm orders, will begin joining our fleet starting in 2028. We will evaluate converting the remaining 100 aircraft options into firm orders in the coming years, based on market conditions and the needs of our fleet," explained Öztürk.

"Boeing aircraft have been an integral part of our operations since Pegasus entered the aviation industry in 1990. We are pleased to be expanding our fleet with the new Boeing 737-10 model aircraft," he added.

