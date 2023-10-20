Sharjah Airport Authority organised the globally celebrated “Customer Service Week” initiative during the first week of October to highlight its self-service facilities at the airport. This is part of its efforts to boost its strategy and in line with its vision to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five regional airports in providing leading travel experience and services to passengers.

It is aimed at encouraging passengers to use the self-service facilities available at the airport, further fostering a culture of communication and achieving excellence in service delivery.

To inform passengers about the self-service travel process, the Customer Service Department coordinated with Sharjah Aviation Services, the airport's official ground handling service provider, and passport control.

This entails printing the boarding pass and luggage tags, delivering them to the self-baggage drop, and then proceeding straight to complete passport control procedures and automatic boarding pass verification through the smart gates. Following this, passengers can proceed to the new electronic gates to board the plane.

Dr Ahmed Alhmoudi, Director of Customer Service Department, said: “Sharjah Airport Authority consistently strives to offer innovative and smart services that elevate the passenger travel experience and adhere to the highest international standards of quality.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering a distinctive and comfortable travel experience that enables passengers to spend more time in the airport facilities, we have made sure to assist and guide travellers on how to use the available smart services and technologies within the airport through the Customer Service Week initiative.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).