Paris: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the air transport sector system in the Kingdom, as well as national carriers, companies, and institutions participated today in the 54th Paris Air Show "Le Bourget" held in the French capital of Paris from June 19-25. It was part of a delegation led by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and GACA Chairman of the Board of Directors, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and with the participation of the GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.



The participation of the General Authority aims to strengthen relations with global companies in the aviation and space industry and those interested in air transport industry in general. It also aims to develop new routes and introduce promising opportunities in Saudi aviation within the framework of the national strategy for the aviation sector. In addition, it aims to enhance relations through bilateral meetings between countries in the aviation industry.



The General Authority showcased its strategy for civil aviation in its pavilion, highlighting abundant investment opportunities that have a significant impact on both regional and global levels. The focus was on targeting the sector to double its capacity.