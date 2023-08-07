Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP), has launched new direct flights connecting Riyadh and Jeddah with Beijing, further strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and China.

The inaugural flight from Jeddah to Beijing took off on August 4 and the direct flight from Riyadh to Beijing on August 6. These new routes provide around 165 million people in northern China with direct access to the kingdom, boosting mutual tourism and strengthening the growing international cooperation between Saudi Arabia and global aviation markets, said a report in Saudi Press Agency.

Through the efforts of ACP, the kingdom's air connectivity facilitator, the new routes have been launched as the country reinforces its commitment to making its travel and aviation sectors further progress.

"The launch of this new route comes shortly after the hugely successful 10th Arab-China business forum in Riyadh and represents an important development in our ongoing efforts to expand air connectivity," said ACP CEO Ali Rajab.

"By working closely with the ecosystem's stakeholders, we ensure that every aspect of our visitors' air travel journey is met with exceptional service and operational readiness. This concerted effort underscores our commitment to creating a truly unforgettable experience for travellers from Beijing and its environs, showcasing the warmth of Saudi hospitality and the remarkable beauty of our country," Rajab added.

ACP believes additional routes to and from the kingdom will be launched in the second half of this year and the first half of 2024, further broadening its aviation network and international accessibility.

The effort to expand is also reflected in the improved global air connectivity classification of Saudi Arabia by the International Air Transport Association (IATA); the country moved from 27th place in 2019 to 13th in 2022.

Saudia CEO Capt Ibrahim Koshy said: "At Saudia, we remain dedicated to expanding our network and contributing to the 250 destinations outlined in the Saudi National Aviation strategy. Partnerships, like the one with ACP, play a crucial role in achieving this goal. Together, we have successfully launched routes, including Birmingham, UK, and Zurich, Switzerland, that have enabled us to connect the world to Saudi Arabia."

China is a priority growth market for ACP, which also focuses on broader tourism considerations, including the overall travel experience and the quality of airport facilities, it said.

