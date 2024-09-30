Saudi Arabia - King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has been granted the prestigious Level 3 Customer Experience Accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI), for its commitment to increasing passenger satisfaction by providing a seamless, safe, innovative, and sustainable customer experience.

The certificate was presented to Vice President for Projects and Technical Affairs at Dammam Airports Company Engineer Hisham Hakimi during the US Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition held in Atlanta, US, between September 23 and 26.

Dammam Airports CEO Engineer Mohammed Al-Hassany said this achievement underlines the airport's dedication to meeting global standards in improving customer services, which is part of its broader goal of reaching operational excellence.

Al Hassany noted that this milestone is a significant step in the airport's endeavor to further improve customer experience, with aspirations to reach Level 4 and 5, the highest customer experience certification levels.

Achieving these levels, he said, will reinforce King Fahd International Airport's status as one of the leading airports in the region.

