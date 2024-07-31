Jeddah: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) today welcomed the inaugural flight of Air Samarkand to Jeddah.



According to an ACP press release, the airline successfully operated an Airbus A321neo from Samarkand to Jeddah before returning to Namangan and subsequently launching another flight to Jeddah. Simultaneously, an Air Samarkand Airbus A330 completed a similar journey from Tashkent.



These inaugural flights, said the release, mark a significant milestone in strengthening aviation ties between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia. The new route is vital for Uzbek Muslims, offering convenient access to the holy sites in the Islamic world.



Air Samarkand will operate flights to Jeddah from multiple cities in Uzbekistan: Samarkand, Tashkent, Namangan, and Fergana.



Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) CEO Mazen Johar and Air Connectivity Program CEO Majid Khan said they are thrilled to welcome Air Samarkand to Jeddah, expanding connectivity to their largest airport in Saudi Arabia and boosting tourism from Uzbekistan.



President of Europe and Americas Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority Hazim AlHazmi said: “Uzbekistan is a rapidly growing market with immense potential. This new route is a testament to our efforts to enhance air connectivity and unlock opportunities for both countries. We look forward to working with Air Samarkand to showcase Saudi Arabia’s unique attractions to Uzbek tourists.”



Air Samarkand CEO Zafar Butaev expressed pride in offering passengers new travel opportunities and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia. He also emphasized the airline’s commitment to passenger comfort and safety.



ACP, which operates under the Ministry of Tourism, aims to increase the Kingdom’s air connectivity with unserved and underserved markets worldwide. By collaborating with industry stakeholders, ACP supports the National Tourism Strategy and positions Saudi Arabia as a global tourism leader.