Qatar Airways is currently installing Starlink Wi-Fi on its Airbus A350s after the roll out in its Boeing 777 aircrafts in “record time”.



“We have already completed the @Starlink Wi-Fi rollout across 54 of our Boeing 777 aircrafts in record time. From a two-year to a nine months programme – nearly 50% 'faster' than planned,” Qatar Airways said in a posting on ‘X’.



The national airline said it is “bringing faster-than-home Wi-Fi onboard, free for all passengers”.



Qatar Airways said the installation of Starlink Wi-Fi on B787s (Dreamliners) is “soon to follow”.



Last month, Qatar Airways had announced it became the first airline in the world to fully equip and operate over 50 widebody aircraft with Starlink, and the only carrier in the Mena region offering the service.



This milestone makes Qatar Airways the operator of the largest number of widebody aircraft equipped with Starlink technology.



It also cements the airline’s position as the global leader in Starlink-equipped long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity, and the only carrier in the Middle East and North Africa offering the service.



Originally scheduled as a two-year programme, the installation was completed in nine months; nearly 50% faster than planned. By cutting the retrofit time from three days to just 9.5 hours per aircraft, the airline completed the rollout programme without disrupting operations.



Passengers in both premium and economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500Mbps per aircraft, the airline said in July.



Whether streaming, gaming, or working, they can expect a fast and reliable connection comparable, if not better, to their experience at home.



Building on the success of the rollout programme for Boeing 777s, the airline is now equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to complete Starlink installation within the next year.



Since launching the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 in October 2024, Qatar Airways has operated over 15,000 Starlink-connected flights, continuing to redefine the modern travel experience with world-class services and pioneering innovation.

