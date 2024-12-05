Doha: Qatar Airways Cargo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan Airlines to strengthen its existing partnership and enhance its product offering to air cargo customers, facilitating the movement of goods between the two carriers.

This agreement follows the announcement earlier this year that Japan Airlines started daily passenger flights from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Cargo and the Japan Airlines Cargo division (JALCARGO) have now expanded their long-standing relationship as "oneworld" partners by signing this MoU. The agreement aims to deliver an enhanced product offering to cargo customers and achieve operational synergies.

The MoU was signed by Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Executive Officer Mark Drusch, Japan Airlines Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Head of Cargo and Mail Yuichiro Kito, in the presence of Qatar Airways' Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer.

Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch, said "this MoU symbolises a commitment to a deeper partnership, aiming to integrate both networks via the hubs in Doha and Tokyo.

This will enhance network connectivity and product offerings for customers, linking Japan to Qatar Airways' extensive network in Europe, the Middle East, the Levant, and Africa, and vice versa. Customers will benefit from improved connectivity and access to a wider range of destinations."



For his part, Yuichiro Kitof, said "this agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between JAL and Qatar Airways Cargo. For the first time in 13 years, we have commenced the operation of our own freighters" he added "through this agreement, JALCARGO will leverage JAL's passenger flights, freighter network, and the newly expanded Qatar Airways network to deliver customers' cargo to an even broader range of destinations than ever before."

The two airlines will strengthen their cooperation by enhancing their mutual network of destinations, in line with their plans to expand cooperation in various fields.

This partnership will be further strengthened next year, when Qatar Airways Cargo begins freighter services between its hub at Hamad International Airport and Japan Airlines' hub at Tokyo Narita Airport.

The two airlines will strengthen their cooperation by enhancing their mutual network of destinations, in line with their plans to expand cooperation in various fields.

This partnership will be further strengthened next year, when Qatar Airways Cargo begins freighter services between its hub at Hamad International Airport and Japan Airlines' hub at Tokyo Narita Airport.

The partnership is expected to generate significant economic value by enhancing trade flows between the destinations served by Qatar Airways Cargo and Japan Airlines.

Over the past 12 months, both airlines transacted 4,462 tonnes of import and export cargo in Japan, demonstrating the significant impact of their cooperation and the growth of this number in the coming years.

Japan Airlines (JAL), founded in 1951, operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024), together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 66 countries/regions.

Qatar Airways Cargo operates its flights across a global network of more than 70 dedicated freighter destinations and more than 170 belly-hold cargo destinations around the world. Qatar Airways Cargo's fleet includes 28 Boeing 777 freighters and 230 belly-hold freighters.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

