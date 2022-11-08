AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has inaugurated a new hangar for private aircraft at AlUla International Airport. The facility was officially opened by Prince Fahd bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Aviation Association, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.



The hangar, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, received a number of private planes as part of the official inauguration ceremony. The facility will contribute to the ongoing expansion and development of new airport services that complement and enhance AlUla's attractiveness to businesses and investors.



Built to a modern design and in line with clean energy standards, the 3,000sqm hangar has a capacity to accommodate private planes of different sizes. It is equipped with all ground flight and engineering crews and can also provide long-term parking services.



The hangar is aligned with RCU’s aim to establish AlUla International Airport as a major global logistics hub for north-west Arabia. Since August 2019, the airport has witnessed a number of development projects implemented by RCU in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority.



Work has included increasing the airport’s capacity from 100,000 to 400,000 passengers annually, while its total area has been expanded to cover 2.4 million sqms.



Projects including the new private aircraft hangar are designed to keep pace with the expected growth in air traffic in the region as AlUla becomes a global destination in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and RCU’s goal to develop the County’s cultural and environmental capital.



AlUla International Airport also features a variety of modern facilities, including an executive lounge designed according to the latest international standards and advanced technologies. The airport’s infrastructure is being expanded to keep pace with AlUla’s development and appeal as a unique destination.