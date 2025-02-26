MADINAH — The Air Connectivity Program (ACP), in cooperation with Madinah Region Development Authority and Taiba Airports Operation Company, announced the entry of Wizz Air with direct flights between London Gatwick and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Starting August 2, the company will operate seven flights per week, using a fleet of A321 XLR aircraft with a capacity of 239 seats. This will contribute to providing 173,992 low-cost seats annually in both directions.

Majid Khan, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, confirmed that these new routes come within the strategic partnership with the Madinah Development Authority and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport to enhance incoming tourism from the United Kingdom to Saudi Arabia to explore the historical heritage of the Madinah region and its distinguished geographical location that facilitates easy access for tourists to various cities in the Kingdom.

The CEO of Taiba Airports Operation Company, Eng. Sufyan Sabbah, welcomed the launch of the flights, stressing the importance of this step in enhancing the air connectivity network and providing a distinctive travel experience.

He stated that this launch comes within the strategic plans of Taiba Airports Operation Company to expand the airport's network of destinations and launch new European destinations to enhance its position as a regional travel hub and a leading tourist destination.

This reflects the growing importance of Madinah in the global tourism scene. Madinah has been classified as the best tourist city in Saudi Arabia and among the top 100 tourist destinations in the world for the year 2024, which enhances its position as a major destination for travelers from all over the world.

