Kuwait Airways has announced exclusive offers for retired citizens, offering a 20 per cent discount for retired passengers and a 15 per cent discount for one accompanying companion, applicable on all travel classes and routes from Kuwait to all destinations operated by Kuwait Airways.

Booking period will be between September 9 and November 30, 2025, for travel between September 15, 2025, and May 15, 2026.

Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, Kuwait Airways Chairman, stated: “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the launch of special offers for retired citizens and one accompanying companion, based on their preferred destination. This initiative serves as a gesture of loyalty and gratitude to retirees, in recognition of their contributions, efforts and dedication throughout their careers. It also reflects the national carrier’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility programs.”

Al-Fagaan added that this initiative reflects Kuwait Airways’ commitment to strengthening its ties with all segments of Kuwaiti society and providing meaningful support and assistance to those who have contributed to building this great nation across all sectors. He emphasised that Kuwait Airways continually strives to remain connected with the community, driven by its belief in the importance of fulfilling its national duty towards its citizens.

Al-Fagaan noted that passengers must present a valid retiree ID to complete their reservation procedures. Reservations can be made through Kuwait Airways’ sales offices and are available across all travel classes, including Royal, Business, and Economy.

Al-Fagaan emphasised that Kuwait Airways will continue to introduce numerous initiatives that serve the community, affirming that the company has always been and will remain an integral part of Kuwaiti society. He added that the company is committed to meeting the aspirations of its citizens by supporting their desire to travel with their preferred national carrier, Kuwait Airways.

He pointed out that this initiative is part of a series of community programs recently adopted by Kuwait Airways, aimed at strengthening its social responsibility programs and reinforcing its role as the national carrier of Kuwait.

Al-Fagaan concluded his statement by emphasising that Kuwait Airways will continue to launch more purposeful initiatives that enhance its position as a longstanding partner of the Kuwaiti community across all forums and events. These efforts reflect the company’s vision of leadership and excellence, further establishing it as the preferred choice for travellers both within and outside Kuwait. He added that Kuwait Airways remains committed to staying close to its valued customers by addressing their needs, offering exceptional service, and ensuring a seamless and flexible travel experience aboard Kuwait Airways.

