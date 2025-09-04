KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways on Wednesday launched a new "economy class without baggage" option, allowing passengers to travel with only a lightweight cabin bag instead of checked luggage.

Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan said the new category provides travelers with more flexible options, particularly for short business trips or personal journeys where large suitcases are unnecessary. Passengers can bring a single cabin bag weighing up to seven kilograms and issue boarding passes directly at Terminal 4 self-service machines.

Al-Faqaan emphasized Kuwait Airways’ commitment to simplifying the passenger journey, from terminal entry and smooth check-in procedures to onboard comfort, modern entertainment, and high-quality hospitality.

The airline has restructured its economy class into four categories:

Economy Class Without Baggage – hand luggage only, 50 percent mileage for Oasis Club members.

Economy Saver – one checked bag up to 32 kilograms, 50 percent mileage.

Standard Economy – two checked bags of 23 kilograms each, full mileage.

Economy Flex – two checked bags of 23 kilograms each, 125 percent mileage.

Al-Faqaan added that the launch reflects the airline’s efforts to offer diverse services and destinations, enhance travel convenience, and provide options that meet passenger needs.

Kuwait Airways, established in 1953 as Kuwait National Airways Limited, began its first flights on March 16, 1954. The government acquired full ownership in 1962.

