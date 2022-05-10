Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, has announced the launch of a new service to the Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) in Bhairahawa, Nepal.

This will connect the large community of Nepalese expatriates living in the Middle East and Europe to the south-west area of the country.

This is the second service operated by Jazeera Airways to Nepal and responds to high demand for travel to the Terai plains of Nepal. Flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) will commence on May 15, 2022.

Expanding network

Announcing the new route, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network to offer destinations that also cater to large expatriate communities that are often not served by direct and connecting routes from Kuwait and the Middle East. The new service to the Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) gives the Nepalese community a more convenient connection that gets them closer to that area of the country.”

This new direct service to Bhairahawa is also the gateway to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha in 623BC for pilgrims and tourists.

Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) is located approximately 270 kilometres west of the capital Kathmandu, close to the country’s borders with India.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).