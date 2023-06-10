Hungarian airline Wizz Air is looking forward to entering the Egyptian and Jordanian markets, as well as other markets in the Gulf region, the firm’s CEO József Váradi told Asharq Business on June 8th.

The company is notably expanding in the Middle East, especially in the Gulf region, he noted.

It is noteworthy that the airline currently operates in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

