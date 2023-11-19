GE Aerospace, a global leader in aviation technology, ended the Dubai Airshow 2023 on a high note, having announced multiple strategic engine and services orders.

The event highlighted the importance of the robust regional aviation industry in the Middle East’s broader story of economic growth.

Strengthening connections with key aviation players, GE Aerospace joined 1400+ exhibitors from 95 countries at the Airshow and announced significant orders for both widebody and narrowbody engines.

This includes 202 GE9X engines for Emirates, 8 GEnx engines and spares for TAAG Angola Airlines, 4 GEnx engines for Royal Air Maroc, and 240 engines of CFM LEAP for Air Arabia.

A major player in the aviation sector, CFM is a 50/50 joint company of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Regional airlines flydubai and Air Cairo too signed long-term services agreements with GE Aerospace to power and maintain their fleets.

H. Lawrence Culp, the Chairman and CEO of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace, said: "It was an eventful week for GE Aerospace and our partners at the 2023 Dubai Airshow with more than 450 engine orders as well as several services agreements announced."

"The airlines across this region are drivers of wider economic development, and we are proud to partner with them to shape the future of flight," he added.

In addition to order announcements, GE Aerospace leadership supported initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Aviation X Lab, an ambitious aviation entrepreneurship incubator established by five global aviation giants including Emirates, Airbus, and GE Aerospace, announced its 3rd challenge cycle.

GE Aerospace was also part of the future-focused conference agenda, participating in panels and roundtables focused on inclusivity in the aviation industry’s workforce, stated Culp.

Aviation in the Middle East is one of the most dynamic and important sectors of the economy. It is an engine of economic growth, and GE Aerospace is proud to support the sector today, tomorrow, and into the future, he added.

