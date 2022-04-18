The upcoming Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will discuss the future of aviation, with participation from 120 speakers from around the world over 40 dialogue sessions and round table discussions.

Hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the forum runs from May 9 to 11.

The Future of Aviation Forum will discuss three axes: innovation, growth and sustainability being the major and influential axes in the civil aviation industry.

The Forum achieves one of the objectives of the National Aviation Sector Strategy (NASS) emanating from the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics to become an integrated and unique global conference that provides huge investment opportunities, taking advantage of the Kingdom’s distinguished strategic location among the world three continents.

This enhances its attractiveness to be a global logistics platform, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be a global aviation hub with investments of $100 billion by the year 2030, and the construction of a new mega airport in the capital city of Riyadh. This in addition to eight other airports distributed across the Kingdom’s regions, including four airports in partnership with the private sector as well as launching a new national flag carrier to enhance air transport sector.

Meanwhile, the strategic vision of the Civil Aviation Authority aims to double the capacity and reach 330 million passengers annually, from more than 250 destinations from around world and reach in freight to 4.5 million tons of goods.

The Future of Aviation Forum provides the opportunity to participate in the world of aviation in the Kingdom amid unprecedented opportunities. This after the after the rapid developments witnessed by the sector to be a centre for global aviation and the most prominent in the Middle East. This in addition to encouraging creating and closing of commercial deals and unifying global efforts to develop the air transport industry and formulate policies and regulations to keep pace with global developments and changes.

The Forum aims to find solutions that contribute to the prosperity of the civil aviation sector in the coming years, especially since this phase the sector is going through necessitates the importance of activating global cooperation activities in civil aviation and enabling collaborative work to support the realization of ambitions and innovation.

Further, the development of necessary policies to ensure a promising future for the sector. looking forward to be a forum to senior industry leaders at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, and cooperation to drive ambition, innovation and policy-making necessary to ensure a promising future for this industry.

The Future of Aviation Forum will be launched in the presence of too representatives of the civil aviation sector from around the world and high-level civil aviation leaders from various countries and organizations, as well as CEOs of several international air transport companies and a group of businessmen.

