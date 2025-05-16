FUJAIRAH - Fujairah International Airport celebrated a major milestone on Thursday with the official launch of IndiGo Airlines' inaugural flights to Mumbai and Kannur, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing connectivity between Fujairah and key Indian cities.

This collaboration strengthens travel links, boosts tourism, and promotes economic exchange between the UAE and India.

The arrival of the inaugural aircraft was marked by a formal welcome ceremony attended by senior dignitaries, including Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai; Mohamed Abdulla Al Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Civil Aviation; Capt. Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport; Ebraheim Alqallaf, Deputy General Manager; and Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, alongside senior officials from the government and private sector.

In his keynote address, Al Salami highlighted the broader strategic vision behind the launch, saying, “This event marks not just the launch of a new route, but the opening of strategic avenues of cooperation and collaboration between our two great nations.”

Highlighting Fujairah’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and growing appeal as a destination, he emphasised that the new routes would serve as a gateway for the Indian community, enriching tourism and business interactions.

“IndiGo’s commitment to affordable and quality travel resonates deeply with the needs of our community,” he added.

Capt. Al Boloushi commented, “We are pleased to mark the launch of IndiGo’s first flights to Mumbai and Kannur — a significant step in enhancing direct connectivity between Fujairah and India.”

He further noted the wider benefits of the new routes, pointing out that travellers from Fujairah now have convenient access to major Asian destinations via IndiGo’s expanding network, including the Maldives, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, Seychelles and Kathmandu.

To further enhance passenger convenience, Fujairah International Airport has introduced a free transportation service connecting all seven Emirates, making access to the airport more seamless for travelers across the UAE.