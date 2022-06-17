Saudi Arabia - With the start of the summer in the region, Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has announced the relaunch of domestic flights between AlUla and Dammam and AlUla - Riyadh, and international flights on AlUla - Dubai sector.

Home to Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first Unesco World Heritage site, AlUla is a jewel in the crown of the kingdom’s heritage and culture, and a luxurious year-round boutique destination.

flynas said the Dubai-Al Ula flights will operate on Fridays, starting from June 24 and return flights will be available on Sundays starting from June 26. These flights will increase to two return flights starting from September.

AlUla - Riyadh flights will operate on Fridays staarting from June 24 and Riyadh - AlUla flights every Sunday starting from June 26. These flights will be doubled in September to become a return trip twice a week.

As for AlUla - Dammam, the flights will be available on return basis on Thursdays and Sundays of every week, starting from June 23, stated the Saudi lowcost carrier.

According to flynas, AlUla is one of the best relaxing gateways in the Middle East with its luxurious eco-friendly hotels and a selection of international restaurants as well as a 2.3 million date palm trees Oasis.

As an ‘open-air museum’, the destination offers immersive experiences and world-class adventures.

This step comes to support easing access and providing more air travel options to and from AlUla, as it’s an open destination year-round. AlUla recently launched a group of summer activities in AlUla, special rates for accommodation options, and travel packages to AlUla, it added.

