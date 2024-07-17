Riyadh -- flynas, a Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, took delivery of the 53rd new aircraft out of its order for 120 A320neo aircraft from Airbus, within flynas' "We connect the world to the Kingdom" strategic plan, in line with the National Civil Aviation Strategy, to connect KSA with 250 International destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030.



The 53rd airplane of the next-generation model touched down at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, contributing to consolidating flynas' position as the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, and one of the top four low-cost airlines in the world, according to Skytrax.



In parallel with upscaling the flynas fleet, taking delivery of the new aircraft contributed to generating hundreds of quality jobs in the aviation sector directly and indirectly, as flynas recently announced the opening of applications in several programs, including the Future Pilots Program, Future Engineers Program, and the Cabin Crew Program for Saudi men and women.



Boosting A320neo aircraft share in the flynas fleet reinforces the leading low-cost carrier's commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, as the A320neo is considered the most advanced, environmentally friendly, and fuel-efficient single-aisle airplane worldwide.