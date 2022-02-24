UAE budget carrier flydubai has temporarily stopped operations in Ukraine after tensions in eastern Europe escalated further.

Forces from Russia started firing missiles at several cities in Ukraine on Thursday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the eastern part of the country.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the country's foreign minister, Dymytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

In a statement sent to Zawya, flydubai said it has decided to halt passenger services to Ukraine effective Thursday.

"Flydubai flights between Dubai and Ukraine have been temporarily suspended on February 24. We will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com