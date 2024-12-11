Etihad Airways yesterday (December 10) celebrated its striking new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) livery as it took off on its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to the South Indian city of Chennai.

The aircraft, which is the first Airbus A320-neo to be operated by a UAE carrier, landed at 2.55pm local time in Chennai, and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

As a special gesture, three of CSK’s newest team members - Gurjapneet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar - met the aircraft as it arrived in Chennai and performed a special welcome announcement for guests on board, said the UAE national carrier in its statement.

During the flight, guests were surprised with sweet treats celebrating the CSK partnership.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "It’s perfectly fitting that the first flight of this unique aircraft livery is to the Chennai Super Kings’ home in Chennai, delighting the millions of fans residing in the city."

"Through this special livery, we are pleased to celebrate our partnership with CSK, as well as demonstrate Etihad’s long-term commitment to the Indian market," he noted.

"Throughout the year, the Etihad and CSK partnership has been brought to life through a series of engaging fan experiences, including the distribution of bespoke whistles in the shape of aircraft, allowing CSK fans to cheer on their team in the signature ‘Whistle Podu’ style," said De.

"These activations have taken place at numerous matches, bringing fans closer to the action and strengthening Etihad's presence in the Indian sporting community," he added.

The Abu Dhabi carrier said it’s partnership with CSK continues to go from strength to strength with further news planned ahead of the 2025 season.

The CSK livery will predominantly connect Abu Dhabi to a range of destinations in India and across Etihad’s short-haul network.

Etihad operates 181 flights per week to 11 Indian cities, connecting Indian guests to a wide range of destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America, it added.

Etihad’s fleet has several special liveries that carry the brands of its global partners to destinations far and wide.

This includes the iconic true-blue livery of the Manchester City FC themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix themed aircraft which celebrates the last Formula 1 race of the season.

In July, Etihad unveiled a Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi livery featuring the famous DC Superheroes and Looney Tunes characters.

Earlier in the year, the airline unveiled a unique 20th anniversary livery on an Airbus A321neo which features a line-art drawing of the famous landmarks of the Abu Dhabi skyline, said the UAE carrier in its statement.

With a passion for creativity and a commitment to creating enjoyable customer experiences, Etihad will unveil additional bespoke livery designs in 2025, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).