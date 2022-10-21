ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways has partnered with World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, to operate the first “NetZero" flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim, delivering delegates to COP27 with zero net emissions.

The airline will operate its Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service, routed via COP27 venue Sharm-El Sheik to demonstrate the only feasible path to net-zero commercial aviation using current technology, while showcasing the challenges and opportunities of SAF.

Mariam Alqubaisi, Head of Sustainability and Business Excellence, Etihad Airways, said, “This initiative is about proving net-zero commercial aviation is possible, and facing up to the significant logistical challenges the industry faces to turn the possible into the routine. Etihad endeavours to make good on its rigorous commitment towards sustainable aviation coupled with our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and halving our net emission levels by 2035."

Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy, commented, “Together, we can efficiently change the fuel we fly on, so we can change the impact of flying. We are grateful to corporate leaders such as Etihad who are paving the way to help make net-zero aviation a reality.”

The NetZero flight will be the latest in a series of “EcoFlight” tests since Etihad launched its Greenliner programme in 2020.