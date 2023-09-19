Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines.

The partnership will enable access to new points on each other’s networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

Tickets are now on sale for travel effective immediately as the interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, for Emirates’ passengers to choose from.

The interline network includes two new Indian destinations, Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to Gan Island in the Maldives, for customers to travel seamlessly on a single ticket while enjoying the convenience of a generous baggage policy and hassle-free baggage check-through to the final destination.

Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo.

SriLankan Airlines’ passengers are also set to benefit from access to Emirates’ global network and connect to 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai. The interline network includes points across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US.

SriLankan’s customers will enjoy a premium travel experience and partnership benefits while flying on Emirates to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and a host of US cities including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Chicago, Boston and Houston.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "This partnership enables customers to seamlessly fly to unique destinations in India and the Maldives, via Colombo. We look forward to further developing our cooperation in the near future and enhancing benefits that customers can enjoy when travelling with Emirates and SriLankan on one ticket."

Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines stated: "SriLankan is committed to providing connectivity to Sri Lanka from around the world and we work with many partners to access cities we don’t fly to. The partnership provides more options to connect to and from Sri Lanka, assisting both Sri Lankan passengers at home and abroad, and supports tourism growth to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean."

