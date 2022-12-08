Emirates and Air Canada have expanded their partnership to offer frequent flyer members joint loyalty programme benefits.

Emirates Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles on all flights operated by Air Canada – accessing a network of more than 220 destinations worldwide. Aeroplan members will also benefit from earning and redeeming Points on all flights operated by Emirates – with access to more than 130 destinations across six continents, via the airline’s home and hub, Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, and Mark Youssef Nasr, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, e-Commerce, Air Canada and President, Aeroplan, at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher commented: "We’re very pleased to be enhancing our partnership with Air Canada and officially kicking off our joint loyalty programme offering. Together, close to 40 million frequent flyer members will be able to earn and redeem Miles across a joint network of more than 350 destinations and enjoy selected benefits, such as lounge access. We look forward to opening new horizons for our loyal members and to also welcoming Aeroplan customers on-board Emirates with our award-winning products and exceptional services."

Mark Youssef Nasr commented: "The two most recognized loyalty programmes in their respective regions provided by the two most recognized airlines in their respective regions are coming together to offer something truly great. Whether it’s connecting friends and family from Canada’s rich immigrant diaspora or it’s helping travellers explore some of the world’s most exciting destinations, there’s something for everyone. We’re proud to partner with Emirates and Skywards as Aeroplan continues to deliver on its member promise: travel more and travel better."

More travel choices, more Miles earned

The new agreement will enable Emirates Skywards members to earn Miles on all eligible Air Canada flights. Skywards members will also be able to redeem Miles for reward tickets across Air Canada’s network. Flight rewards will start from 8,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket in Economy Class and 16,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket in Business Class. For more details, visit emirates.com.

Aeroplan members will be able to earn Aeroplan Points on all eligible Emirates operated flights based on the fare type purchased, as well as redeem Aeroplan Points on Emirates flights. For more information, visit aircanada.com.

Aeroplan members will be able redeem Points for flights on Emirates Economy Class and Business Class, starting at 15,000 Points one-way with no carrier surcharges, as well as the ability to combine with Aeroplan’s extensive network of airline partners on a single ticket to create countless reward possibilities. The ability to redeem Aeroplan Points for flights in Emirates First Class will be introduced in early 2023.

Premium lounge access

Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in Economy Class with Air Canada or Emirates will also enjoy complimentary access to Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Café in Toronto Pearson along with one guest.

In Dubai, Aeroplan Elite 50K, 75K and Super Elite members travelling in Economy Class with Emirates will enjoy complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge along with one guest.

Access to North America, Asia, Middle East and Africa

The carriers activated their codeshare partnership earlier this year providing customers with seamless connectivity across North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Emirates customers can now book flights to/from Canadian points beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Air Canada’s customers also benefit from seamless access to Emirates’ extensive network via Dubai, unlocking a significant number of destinations, including Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi and Lahore in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asian cities such as Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore; Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, namely Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.

