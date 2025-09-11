DUBAI: The Ministry of Defence held today a media briefing to unveil details of the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

With the participation of a group of ambassadors and military attachés from around the world, the exhibition is preparing for the launch of the largest session of its kind since the exhibition's launch in 1989.

Brigadier Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee for the exhibition, highlighted the exhibition's effective role in enhancing cooperation with various countries and organisations, both locally and internationally.

This year's edition highlights the latest innovations in space technologies and the pivotal role of startups in accelerating sustainability in the aviation and space sector.