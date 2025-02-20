Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), a leading global aviation services corporation, on Wednesday (Feb 19) announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Kenya Airways during a ceremony in Nairobi.

The event was attended by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, along with members of the Kenya Airways’ Board of Directors and Leadership Team, and members of the DAE Capital team.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “We are pleased to announce the delivery of this aircraft to Kenya Airways, marking a significant milestone in our 20-year partnership and reaffirming our long-standing relationship.

"The addition of this Boeing 737-800 to Kenya Airways’ fleet will help meet the growing demand for regional travel and further expand their network. We congratulate the Kenya Airways team on their continued success and look forward to supporting this partnership for years to come.”

Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, commented: “We are committed to building a robust and modern fleet that supports our vision for growth. This lease agreement with DAE is a clear signal to the aviation industry that Kenya Airways is a reliable and forward-thinking partner. We invite other lessors to join us on this journey as we continue to expand our operations and strengthen our position in the global aviation market.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own over 500 aircraft, including 196 from the Boeing 737 Family, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).