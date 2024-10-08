Starting October 28, 2024, Cathay Pacific will introduce a new direct service from Riyadh to Hong Kong, its home hub, with the launch of a limited-time companion offer. Tickets will be sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport.

Applicable to the first 1,000 bookings, customers can enjoy the offer when purchasing two Economy class return tickets from Riyadh to Hong Kong before October 31, 2024 for travel between 28 October 28, 2024 and March 29, 2025 with a minimum travel duration of two days and a maximum of seven days.

Set to offer more travel options and greater convenience for customers travelling between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, the new service aims to enhance Hong Kong’s connectivity with this important region while promoting opportunities for business, trade, and tourism.

Saudi-based customers looking to take advantage of the offer can start planning their trip to Hong Kong, a diverse destination home to a wide variety of culinary experiences, arts and cultural attractions, and exceptional shopping options.

With culturally significant festivals held throughout the year, the city boasts a range of iconic landmarks, entertainment experiences and natural beauty that is just waiting to be explored, making it an ideal place to visit this winter.

Cathay Pacific will operate three return flights per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh using its modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.

To redeem the companion offer, customers can enter the promo code SAFLY2HKG when booking round-trip Economy class tickets on Cathay Pacific’s official website. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to ticket availability.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).