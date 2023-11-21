Air passenger traffic through Tunisian airports was up 24.5% during the first 10 months of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, standing at 7,611,650 "passenger movements," according to statistics released Monday by the Office of Civil Aviation and Airports (OACA).

This upward trend affected air traffic at most Tunisian airports, with an increase of 22.5% at Tunis Carthage International Airport (5,657,301 passenger movements), 29.8% at Djerba-Zarzis International Airport (1,790,233 passenger movements), 50.3% at Sfax-Thyna International Airport (146,470 movements) and 9.1% at Gabès-Matmata International Airport (3,232 movements).

However, traffic fell by 13.7% at Tozeur-Nefta international airport (11,635 movements) and by 12% at Tabarka-Ain Draham international airport (2,259 movements).

The OACA statistics also show a 17.81% increase in commercial traffic (aircraft movements) during the first ten months of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, with 64,445 aircraft movements recorded.

In terms of aircraft movements, Tunis Carthage International Airport recorded a rise of 19.8% (47,252 movements), Djerba-Zarzis International Airport 17.1% (13,457 movements) and Sfax-Thyna International Airport 2.6% (3,193 movements).

Aircraft movements, however, were down 13.6% at Tozeur Nefta International Airport (241 movements), 30.8% at Tabarka-Ain Draham International Airport (155 movements) and 2.7% at Gabès-Matmata International Airport (144 movements).

Overflight traffic (aircraft crossing Tunisian airspace) reached 44,197 movements during the first ten months of 2023, up 44.6% compared with the same period in 2022.

