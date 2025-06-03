ABU DHABI - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, celebrated the launch of its inaugural flight to Yerevan, Armenia, further expanding its growing network directly from the UAE’s capital.

To mark this special occasion, a ceremony was held at Zayed International Airport prior to departure, attended by Karen Grigoryan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE, in addition to officials from both the airline and the airport.

Upon arrival at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the inaugural flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, celebrating the launch of the new service connecting the United Arab Emirates and Armenia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to celebrate the launch of our new non-stop service to Yerevan, which marks another step in our commitment to expanding connectivity from Abu Dhabi to key international destinations. This route not only offers our customers even more affordable travel options but also strengthens ties between the UAE and Armenia, enabling cultural exchange and fostering tourism and business growth.”