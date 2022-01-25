PHOTO
SAN FRANCISCO: mCloud Technologies Corp., a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aramco, according to a statement from mCloud.
Under the MoU, mCloud will explore with Aramco the co-development of a digital technology hub for delivering ESG solutions in Saudi Arabia.
This hub would enable both parties to jointly develop new AI-powered innovations to facilitate the carbon reduction of complex energy-intensive assets throughout the Kingdom and abroad, the statement added.
The company plans to develop a center of excellence that will serve as a home base for a dedicated team of ESG and digital transformation experts based in Saudi Arabia, it added.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.