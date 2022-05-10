Accelerated asset sales by GREs in GCC: Saudi Arabia, UAE lead the pack

Timucin EnginSenior Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
Timucin joined S&P Global Ratings Dubai office in 2011 as a member of the analytical team to cover financial institutions in the GCC region and over the years he assumed different roles at S&P Global Ratings. Prior to S&P Global Ratings, Timucin used to work as a Senior Vice president and Portfolio Manager at Dubai Group at their investment management team. He also represented Dubai Group on the Boards of several invested companies in Asia and the Middle East. Timucin also has nine years of experience in various banking and investment research roles in Toronto and Istanbul. Timucin has a B.A. degree in international banking from Bilkent University in Turkey and an MBA degree from University of Ottawa in Canada.