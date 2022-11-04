Make no mistake – the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a big win for Dubai

Simon BakerManaging Director, haus & haus Real Estate.
Simon Baker started his professional career in sales in the UK. He moved to Dubai in 2005 to embrace the opportunities opening up in the emirate.
Simon co-founded haus & haus with two fellow Brits and has helped position the company as both a respected name and an influential ‘voice’ on important real estate issues. Having remained in Dubai through the ups and downs, Simon likes to provide pragmatic advice to his clients rather than just pushing them towards whatever is ‘hot’ right now.