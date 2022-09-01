Regulatory roadmap for a progressive crypto industry in the UAE

Mahmoud Al-SalahPartner, PwC Middle East
Mahmoud is a Partner in PwC’s Middle East Forensic Services practice specialising in Financial Crime. Mahmoud is a proactive senior professional with a sound knowledge of Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions, Anti-Bribery and Corruption and Fraud. He has worked across a range of roles with tier 1 global banks and big four accounting firms and has a track record of successfully delivering financial crime compliance transformation programs across geographic and functional areas within the banking and financial services industry.