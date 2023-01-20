Can cryptocurrencies and CBDCs peacefully co-exist?

Jeetu KatariaCEO, DIFX Technology
Jeetu Kataria is a serial venture capitalist with a keen focus on all things digital finance, investment banking and wealth management. With his 15-year career as a hedge fund trader, he has established himself as a holistic investor with diverse core competencies through multiple entrepreneurial endeavors. He also works as a financial consultant for reputable family offices in the Middle East and South-East Asia. He is an advocate for digital assets and diversifying portfolios to keep up with the latest technological developments.