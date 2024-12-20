WASHINGTON-- The US State Department announced that it would send a diplomatic delegation to Damascus in the first visit by a US team to the Syrian capital since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press statement late Thursday that the delegation will work on the outcomes of the "Aqaba" meeting held last week in Jordan to discuss the transitional process in Syria.

He added that the US diplomats will meet with representatives of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group (HTS), as well as civil society activists and minority representatives to discuss the future vision of their country and how the US can help support them.

He noted that the delegation includes the US State Department's Middle East Affairs Officer, Barbara Leaf and the former ambassador and envoy to Syria, Daniel Rubinstein, who was appointed by the administration of President Joe Biden to lead the US efforts regarding Syria.

