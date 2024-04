Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he and his Latvian counterpart had signed a bilateral security deal, as he held talks in Lithuania with leaders on support for his war-torn country.

Latvia's president "and I just signed a bilateral security agreement... It envisages Latvia's annual military support for Ukraine at 0.25% of GDP. Latvia also made a 10-year commitment to assist Ukraine with cyberdefence, demining and unmanned technologies," Zelensky posted on X.