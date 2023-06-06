Water reserves in Crimean reservoirs are sufficient after the breach at the Nova Kakhovka dam, Russian-state owned news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

The Crimean peninsula is dependent for fresh water on the North Crimean Canal, which brings water to Crimea from the Dnipro river, upriver of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine previously blocked water supplies to Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, causing acute water shortages in the region. (Reporting by Reuters)