Representatives of Volkswagen's management announced staff reductions to IG Metall union representatives in Wolfsburg on Monday, according to a report by Spiegel magazine.

"The situation is very critical," VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer was quoted as saying by Spiegel, according to participants.

At the same meeting, the company's works council leader, Daniela Cavallo, stressed there should be "no departure from our collective agreements and job security until 2029," Spiegel said. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Miranda Murray)