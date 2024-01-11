Danish wind turbine maker Vestas plans a second offshore wind turbine plant in Poland to meet growing demand for harnessing wind at sea, it said on Thursday.

The factory, which is seen creating more than 1,000 jobs, will produce blades and is expected to start operation in 2026 and follows previously announced plans to establish another factory in Poland, which is expected to start running next year.

"Our plans for two new offshore factories in Poland underline that Europe can spur wind industry investments and green jobs with the right long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects," Vestas' Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)



