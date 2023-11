Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering the "pros and cons" of holding presidential elections next spring, his foreign minister said on Friday.

"We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing, adding that holding elections during the war with Russia would entail "unprecedented" challenges. (Reporting by Julia Dysa, writing by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth)