Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited troops near the Kupiansk sector of the frontline in the country's northeast, he announced on social media on Thursday.

"I thank the warriors for their service, for defending our state," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding photos which showed him visiting a command post alongside a top Ukrainian general. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Alex Richardson)